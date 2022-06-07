Cosham firefighters scrambled to evacuate families after toxic gas leak at veterinary surgery

A team from Cosham was among several fire crews from across the county called to deal with the emergency near Hindhead this morning.

It followed a reported ammonia leak coming from the veterinary surgery on Crossways Road in Grayshott at 8:25am.

Cosham firefighters were scrambled to deal with the toxic gas leak.

A spokesman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘The flats above the surgery were evacuated with two casualties suffering headaches.

‘The small ammonia leak which had caused the callout was from a fridge in the surgery.

‘The appliance was removed and the property ventilated as the casualties were treated by paramedics.’

Fire service crews from Cosham, Alton, Bordon and Surrey FRS left the scene following the stop message at 10:27am.