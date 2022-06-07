Girl, 14, 'seriously' injured in Fareham crash as drivers warned of 'severe' delays

The 14-year-old has been rushed to Southampton General Hospital.

Her injuries have been described as ‘serious’ but not ‘life-threatening’.

Newgate Lane, Fareham. Picture: Google Maps

Emergency services rushed to Newgate Lane, Fareham at 4pm today following reports of a crash involving a car and a cyclist.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A 14-year-old girl suffered serious but not life-threatening nor life-changing injuries. She was been taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment.

‘Road closures have been put in place between Newgate Lane and Pamerston Drive while enquiries are completed.’

The road closure has been causing ‘severe’ delays on the Peel Common Roundabout, according to AA Traffic Map reports.

Traffic was also said to be queuing back to M27 junction 11 due to the closure.