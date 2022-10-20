Cosham Freemasons provide teddy bears to hospitals helping youngsters undergoing treatment

The hospital in Milton has had boxes of cuddly toys delivered as well as a supportive hug from teddy bears, thanks to Freemasons.

The toys donated by the group were replacements for those that had to be thrown out during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the teddies help calm children undergoing treatment.

Members of Solent Lodge, which meets in Cosham, raised the money and arranged for the bears to be delivered by Teddies for Loving Care (TLC).

Solent Lodge members Alwyn Parsons (left) and Roger Macriner with nurse Jo Foley and patients Wyatt, nine months, and Rose, six months.

TLC is a scheme launched by Freemasons 21 years ago and has so far helped 3.5 million cuddly toys to be distributed to hospitals, police stations and air ambulances.

Youngsters undergoing treatment or experiencing stressful situations find the furry friends calming.

Medical staff find the stuffed animals useful, using them to help describe to children what treatments they will be undergoing.

Jo Foley, a dermatology nurse at the hospital, explained that one of the bears she nicknamed Itchy was given to a three-year-old girl whose eczema would frequently flare up and be very painful.

The little girl’s treatment at the hospital and at home became greatly feared – until she was given Itchy the teddy, whose hand she would hold.

She was encouraged to take the bear home then bring him back – which she did, covered in cream. Jo knew Itchy the bear had made a world of difference.

John Pearson, the charity lead for local Freemasons, said: ‘Teddies for Loving Care has been a magnificent success and has helped so many children who always get to keep the toys.

With around 9,000 Freemasons in Hampshire and Isle of Wight, and over 250 Lodges, the society of men are concerned with moral and spiritual values based on integrity, kindness, honesty and fairness.

It is one of the world’s oldest and largest non-religious, non-political, fraternal and charitable organisations.

‘The money from Solent Lodge also enabled new toys to be bought, which makes things easier for children and their parents,’ added John.