Court Lane Junior School’s Gardening Club has been named the winner of Dobbies’ Havant’s Helping Your Community Grow project.

The club will be awarded garden resources to brighten up their green space in a sustainable way.

With the new resources, leaders of gardening club will be able to help make a positive impact on children of all ages while nurturing a learning experience with nature through growing fresh fruit and vegetables.

Staff member Carolynn as the Helping Your Community Grow project competition was launched. Picture: Andrew Cawley

Helen Beer, young gardeners teacher at Court Lane Junior School, is delighted with the win.

She said: ‘We’re thrilled to have won Dobbies’ Helping Your Community Grow initiative and are looking forward to bringing our project to life.

‘We’re really grateful for everyone’s support in getting us to this point and excited for what’s to come.’

The Havant based garden centre store is supporting this worthy project with advice, products and support to help their green space flourish.

Dobbies’ CEO, Graeme Jenkins, said: ‘Helping Your Community Grow is a really popular initiative in Havant and we’re thrilled to be announcing our winning project, Court Lane Junior School Gardening Club, who are looking to make a difference to the local area.

‘It’s been great to see an enhanced importance on sustainability and environmentally-friendly practices this year, and we’re excited to see where our support takes them.’

There will be further opportunities available for community groups looking to brighten up their local areas.