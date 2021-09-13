Cosham redevelopment plans to go on display featuring works on Portsbridge roundabout and King George V playing fields

PLANS to redevelop parts of Cosham are to go on display featuring a new fire station and long-awaited improvements at King George V playing fields.

By Richard Lemmer
Monday, 13th September 2021, 12:53 pm

Cosham library in Spur Road will host an exhibition on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the developers and design teams behind the various redevelopment works on hand to meet residents.

Plans on display will include those for the new Cosham fire station, the new Edinburgh House dementia facility, and improvements to Spur Road and Portsbridge roundabouts.

The approach to the Portsbridge Roundabout from the south. Picture: Allan Hutchings (122278-576)

There will also be an opportunity to find out more information on potential plans for King George V playing fields pavilion and new artificial sports pitches, as well as finding out more about the clean air zone and getting energy advice from Switched On Portsmouth.

Healthwatch Portsmouth will also be at the event to hear residents’ feedback on local health and care services’, including experiences of Queen Alexandra Hospital, access to NHS dentists locally, and getting appointments at GP surgeries.

Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, said: ‘This is an opportunity for those who live and work in the North of the city to go along to Cosham library to find out more about several new regeneration schemes happening in the local area and give their feedback.’

There is no need to register in advance for the exhibitions which run tomorrow between 2.30pm and 7.30pm, and Wednesday between 7.30am and 11.30am.

