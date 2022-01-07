Cosham resident Andy Jacques has decided to undertake the challenge to raising money for Cancer Research UK, after the club lost several of its members to various cancers over the last four years.

Now Andy is hoping to find at least 24 different opponents to take him on as he plays across 24 hours non-stop.

The last game is set to have special significance for Andy, as a friend from the club with a terminal cancer diagnosis is set to pick up the cue for the final match.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Jacques, 54, is playing pool for 24 hours to raise money for charity. Picture: Sam Stephenson

The philanthropic pool player last took on the challenge shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic began, when Andy raised more than £1,600 for the mental health charity Mind.

The 54-year-old said: ‘Last time I did it, I achieved 187 games – so I would to get to 200 games this time.

‘I wanted to do something would push me.

‘I thought, I can’t do a marathon, I’m too old and overweight.

Andy pictured at Portsmouth Conservative Club in Cosham. Picture: Sam Stephenson

‘But I wanted to do something it was worth asking people for money.

‘I won’t have a single break. Last time I had a couple of sandwiches and cups of coffee – and that was it. It was continuous.’

The club will be providing a free disco after the pool challenge, with a large raffle – including a match programme signed by Pompey players as a prize.

Andy, who works for Kier Highways said he is confident challengers will come forward fast.

The dad-of-four said: ‘It has to be a first-come, first-served. What I want to do is if I’m still fit and alive after the 24 hours and want to carry on – anyone else wants a game, put a donation in the pot and let’s go for it.’

The pool challenge will begin at 8pm on Friday, April 8, and the last game is set to continue until 8pm on Saturday.

Anyone wishing to take part in the challenge should contact Portsmouth Conservative Club, which is based 11 Spur Rd, Cosham.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron