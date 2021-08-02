After torrential downpours struck the area last week, residents in Salisbury Road and surrounding streets had been left facing knee-high flood water full of human excrement and dead rodents from overflowing drains.

The dire situation and ensuing coverage in The News saw politicians representing the area and sewer management company Southern Water to spring into action to assist stricken residents.

Now Southern Water has made good on its pledge to supply homes with sandbags and send water-extracting tankers to tackle early signs of flooding, as well as beginning work on long-term solutions, according to Salisbury Road resident Lucy Heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents of Salisbury Road in Cosham are calling for urgent action after flooding has hit their street. Picture: Lucy Heard

Lucy said: ‘We are all good at the moment. Sandbags at the ready in case, flood defence doors have been ordered. Scope works were carried out at the weekend so we’re all just waiting on the findings.

‘Our street feels like we have been taken seriously within a short space of time - credit where credit is due to Penny (Mordaunt) and Southern Water.

‘This is a massive area problem – not just one street.’

The company has also set up a dedicated phone line for at-risk residents, according to Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt, who has repeatedly met with Southern Water to assist and put pressure on the company’s response.

Ms Mordaunt said that councillors and her team are working to secure flood protection for affected homes across Cosham, Drayton, and Farlington.

The MP said: ‘Councillors and I have been going door to door. The hotline is because Southern Water response through their call centre was poor. The call still goes through there but the residents have a code to give. That triggers the needed response including management being alerted, tankers deployed, road closures assessed etc.’

The MP will be meeting with the utility company tomorrow for an update on preliminary surveys of the drain system, and Ms Mordaunt is calling on the company to deliver an in-person presentation to residents when a full survey has been reviewed.

The flood defence measures come as the south east braces for further heavy rainfall today, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for much of the south east ahead of predicted thunderstorms.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron