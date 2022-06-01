The event, which was available to all Lakeside employees free of charge, was a fun-filled afternoon of quintessential British fun to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Emma Parkin, 52, marketing manager at Avison Young, organised the festive function as a way of helping rebuild the foundations of a working environment.

She said: ‘I have been looking forward to this for months. It started when I found a bunch of bunting in one of the store cupboards and I decided it needed to be put to good use.’

Businesses were invited to a Lakeside Jubilee Party at 1000 Lakeside, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Emma added that ‘this is all about return to the office’ and that events like these are an important way to bring people together.

The celebration, which were due to be held outside of Lakeside building, was relocated to the foyer of the main building due to weather concerns.

Emma said: ‘We have all this cover at Lakeside and we decided to take advantage of it and I am very pleased we did and relieved.

Band, All in the Swing, singing at the event. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘I was worried we had too many flags but you can never have too many flags at a Jubilee party’.

The party was accompanied with live music from the ‘It's All in the Swing’ trio, which performed some of the classics whilst working the crowd by involving everybody in the tunes.

The tables were embellished with flower bouquets consisting of red, white, and blue flowers throughout to upkeep patriotism.

Guests having sandwiches and scones at the lobby of 1000 Lakeside. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Simon Bateman, Lakeside asset manager, said that they do ‘lots of events like this’ in order to ‘bring people together, making it a fun place to work.’

The Lakeside staff that were in attendance were all thrilled to be involved in a Jubilee event, particularly a party that brought a number of different people who work throughout the building together.

Wendy Neal, 55, who works for the CT Automotive office within Lakeside, said: ‘I remember the first time we had a street party, I think I was 11 and it was amazing.

‘I just thought it was going to be a scone and a cup of tea, so I only knew about this when I came out earlier.’

Liz Payne, Claire Whitfield and Wendy Neal havng some tea at the event. Picture: Habibur Rahman