Median paycheques have risen by less than eight per cent, with real wages continuing to fall nationally.

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) said the new Prime Minister Liz Truss ‘must get pay rising’ ahead of a difficult winter with many households worried how they will make ends meet.

The wages of Portsmouth residents are struggling to keep up with soaring inflation. Picture: Portsmouth City Council.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show median pay in Portsmouth was £2,008 per month in August.

This is up from £1,865 last year.

It means wages have risen by 7.7 per cent in the last 12 months, amid of the cost of living crisis.

These figures have increased by 6.5 per cent across the UK, to £2,111 in August.

Even with these increases, it represents are real terms pay cut due to inflation.

According to the ONS, real-term pay – excluding bonuses – fell by 2.8 per cent year on year between May and July across the country, among the largest drop seen since records began in 2011.

TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady said: ‘Every worker deserves a decent standard of living, and as the cost-of-living crisis intensifies, millions of families don’t know how they will make ends meet this winter.’

Ms O'Grady urged Mrs Truss to increase pay packets, including boosting the minimum wage, giving public sector workers a decent pay rise, and allowing unions to negotiate better compensation for working people.

Inflation has decreased slightly, 9.9 per cent in August compared to the month before.