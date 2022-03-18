Could you be Havant's town crier for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year?

Havant Borough Council is asking for the help of a town crier to share, in a traditional way, what will be happening in the borough over the Queen's Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

A town crier is a position that dates back to the middle ages when a trusted person with a loud voice would keep citizens informed of local and national news.

Councillor Gwen Robinson, cabinet lead for affordable housing, communities and CIL, said: ‘The Queens Platinum Jubilee is one that we should all celebrate and enjoy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A traditional town crier

'We have never had anything like it before, and I'm not sure that we will again – this is history in the making.

‘There will be lots of events, street parties and celebrations planned throughout the jubilee weekend and of course, there will be all the modern ways of finding out where and when they will be happening – websites, social media etc, but I'd also like to add a more traditional way to share the news – by using a town crier.’

If you or anyone you know is interested please email: [email protected].

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron