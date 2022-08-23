Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the decision of a Portsmouth City Council licensing sub-committee on Monday, The Deco in Elm Grove can now serve alcohol until 3am on Fridays and Saturdays and 1am for the rest of the week.

Licensing solicitor Jon Wallsgrove, who represents the pub, said this change would see more people staying at the music venue rather than having to move to the One eyed Dog or Fat Fox to extend their nights.

‘On a busy Saturday night he [pub owner Matthew Decker] can get between 100 and 150 people enjoying themselves at The Deco and at midnight two-thirds of them are leaving and going to other venues,’ he said.

The Deco in Southsea

‘His intention is to allow his customers, who enjoy his style of venue, to spend their evening with him and not have that transience come midnight where between 70 and 100 people are moving to one of those other venues which should ease the strain on them.

‘In doing that it should improve any issues of noise or anti-social behaviour because people will stay in one venue all evening.’

He said the later closing time would also lead to customers gradually leaving rather than moving on all at once.

No objections to the change were made by either Hampshire police or environmental health officers who are statutory consultees on licensing matters.

But the move had drawn opposition from people living in the area who warned they were already having to deal with issues with the earlier closing time.

Their position was backed by St Jude ward councillor Judith Smyth.

‘I am very much against the extension of the licences until after midnight or at the very latest 1am in exceptional circumstances,’ she said speaking ahead of the meeting.

‘Not only is it a real nuisance for people living very near to the venues but it is also difficult for people living on neighbouring roads and the main walking routes back from these places.’

Despite these concerns, councillors agreed to approve the application.