Courteeners bring down the house in fantastic Victorious set - in pictures

By Kelly Brown
Published 25th Aug 2024, 10:49 BST
The brilliant Courteeners brought the house down with their fantastic performance on the Common Stage at Victorious.

The Indie Legends electrified the huge crowds with their performance last night (Saturday, August 25) on the second day of the three-day festival on Southsea Common.

See our pictures from their set:

