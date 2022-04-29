The team at the Age Concern Borrow Centre in Cowplain threw a party in honour of 95-year-old Eileen Gordon, who has volunteered at the centre for 22 years and counting.

She is the longest serving volunteer at the centre in a team of about 45 members.

Past and present volunteers as well as some of Eileen's family members arrived at the centre at 1.30pm on April 28.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eileen Gordon (95) from Cowplain, has been volunteering with Age Concern for the last 23 years. Pictured: Eileen with Liz Wood, centre manager, at Age Concern in Cowplain. Picture: Sarah Standing (280422-2809)

The centre threw the event to show the team’s gratitude for all of Eileen’s hard work over the years she has volunteered for at the charity.

At the celebration, which was attended by about 32 people, Eileen said: ‘I’m absolutely shocked.

‘People that I’ve known for donkey’s years have come here today and it’s been lovely to meet them all again - and to see my family here.’

Eileen Gordon with past and present volunteers and some of her family. Picture: Sarah Standing (280422-2826)

As an almost entirely self-funded charity, the centre relies on the support of volunteers to keep the centre open, running lunch clubs and other activities for elderly people in the local community.

Eileen, who was presented with a glass vase in acknowledgement and appreciation of her work, said: ‘It was one of my friends who asked me to come and help at Age Concern and it’s been a wonderful experience for me.

‘It’s such an interesting thing and such a caring thing.

‘Here, everyone’s so lovely - all the staff, we’re all volunteers.

The vase that was presented to Eileen Gordon. Picture: Sarah Standing (280422-2822)

‘It’s been quite an experience, and it’s been so worthwhile.’

SEE ALSO: A mile a day keeps children at Fareham junior school happy and healthy as the Daily Mile challenge celebrates 10th anniversary

Liz Wood, centre manager, will have been at the Age Concern Borrow Centre for 14 years this July.

She said: ‘The event was fantastic - I think Eileen was very shocked but it went really well.

Eileen Gordon enjoying a sherry with her daughter Jane Williams from Denmead. Picture: Sarah Standing (280422-2837)

‘Eileen is just absolutely fantastic. When I very first came here, she was very supportive to me and showed me the ropes really. She’s very kind, and always helpful and has always got a smile on her face.

‘She’s very welcoming for any new people we have come in, which is a very good trait to have.’