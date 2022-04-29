The inspirational 30-year-old has been defying medical belief for over a decade, after he was confined to a wheelchair following a tragic car accident.

In November 2008, when he was 17, Jack suffered severe brain damage, being left unable to talk, eat, drink, or swallow.

The Evans family were given a van by the Farrugia, so Josh can spend more time at different places with his family. Here, he is in Victoria Park, Portsmouth, on Sunday, April 24, spending time with his brother, Joseph Evans, 23. Picture: Maxine Evans.

The former Havant and Waterlooville youth captain is continuing to take life with both hands.

Unperturbed by his condition, he entered the Great South Run in 2018, and walked the last 100 metres on foot, supported by a frame and his support workers.

Now he plans to raise money for his friend Josh Evans, 30, who has a similar brain injury, after a motocross accident.

Laurence Farrugia, Jack’s dad, said his son is excited ahead of his sky-high challenge.

Jack Farrugia is no stranger to living life to the fullest, having participated in the Great South Run in 2018. Here he is pictured abseiling with the Calvert Trust. Picture: Laurence Farrugia.

He told The News: ‘He is really looking forward to it.

‘Because of Jack’s disability, we’re always trying to fill his life with goals and milestones.

‘It’s stupid in my view, but the youngsters love doing this sort of thing, and it’s for a great cause.

‘My feet will be firmly at the bottom, I know my limits!’

Josh Evans suffered a serious brain injury after a motocross accident in 2018. Jack Farrugia is leading fundraising efforts for him. Here, he is pictured with his mum, Maxine, and dad, Stephen. Picture: Maxine Evans.

Jack was wearing a seat belt in the passenger seat of a car, which collided with a stationary van on Tangier Road, Baffins, nearly 14 years ago.

He was hospitalised for three years, and was in a self-induced coma.

Following a High Court trial in April 2014, after Quinn Insurance Ltd argued against the value of the claim, the Farrugias received £10m in damages.

Jack lives in a specially converted house in Drayton with his brother, Joe Farrugia.

Jack Farrugia, who can't talk, eat, or swallow, plans to abseil down Spinnaker Tower, raising money for his friend Josh, who has a similar severe brain injury. Picture: Laurence Farrugia.

After abseiling with the Calvert Trust, Jack was inspired to do the same in Portsmouth, with his care worker, Mollie Cutler, on May 14, at 2pm.

He also wants to assist his friend Josh, who he met over Facetime.

The Evans family do not have the money to house Josh at home permanently, so the Farrugias lent them a van so he could be taken out.

Mr Farrugia said he hopes the support will increase Josh’s quality of life, and his son will do everything he can to help.

He added: ‘Being in the same boat as Josh, we can see exactly what he is going through, and it makes Jack more determined than ever to do his bit.’

Maxine Evans, Josh’s mum, who lives in Leigh Park, said her son is planning on meeting Jack in person for the first time at the fundraiser.

The Spinnaker Tower

She told The News: ‘They put their thumbs up to each other over Facetime, and that was quite sweet.

‘It is absolutely amazing what Jack is doing.

‘He is very similar to my son, there are different degrees of disability, but it’s wonderful he is doing this to help us and Josh.’

Josh’s life was changed on November 18, 2018.

Ms Evans said Josh was enjoying an ‘ideal weekend’ with his brother Joseph, practising their motocross in Salisbury.

She received the heart-wrenching news over the phone.

Josh took a jump, fell off his bike, and landed awkwardly. An air ambulance took him to hospital.

The stay-at-home mum said Joseph never left his brother’s side, as he lay unconscious.

She added Josh nearly died over the next 48 hours, and had to have his skull removed during brain surgery to save his life.

He was then placed under intensive care at Southampton General Hospital for roughly four weeks, unable to breath on his own.

Afterwards, just like Jack, Josh was left confined to a wheelchair, unable to eat, or speak.

Ms Evans said her son is paralysed down one side, and will be at a specialist adult nursing home, in Southampton, for ‘the foreseeable future’.

Due to financial limitations, a lack of space at their Leigh Park home, and the cost to convert their property, it would be unsafe for Josh to move there permanently.

Ms Evans added: ‘Perhaps one day, something will change, but at the moment, we’re just trying to make it work as best we can.’

She explained Josh’s communication has been improving, and he’s started to eat occasionally.

Thanks to the donated van, Josh got to go out on Sunday to Victoria Park, and spend the afternoon with the family, including Joseph, 23, and his two sisters, Millie, 18, and Phoebe, 14.

She said she could tell how much Josh loved the day by looking into his eyes, and is incredibly grateful for the fundraiser.

She said: ‘When Josh sees the family, the smile on his face is wonderful, but heart-breaking at the same time.

‘I’m blown away by everyone’s kindness.

‘It’s overwhelming, heart-warming, and lots of other emotions altogether.

‘When I spoke to Josh about seeing Jack, he smiled and put his thumb up.

‘He seems quite happy to meet him, and I can’t wait for it.’