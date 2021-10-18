The presentation took place during their usual Thursday lunch service. Photo by Alex Shute

Liz Wood, centre manager at Age Concern Cowplain in London Road, had a surprise visit from the mayor of Havant at lunchtime today.

Cllr Rosy Raines had been asked to present an award recognising Liz’s work supporting her clients throughout the pandemic.

Along with the crystal paperweight and certificate presented to Liz in recognition of her work, cllr Raines also gave the manager a flower arrangement that she had created herself.

Ronald Brown organised an award to be presented by the mayor of Havant to Liz Wood, manager of Age Concern Cowplain for her service during lockdown. From left: Liz Wood, cllr Rosy Raines, Frances Kilby, vice chairman at Age Concern, and Ronald Brown. Photo by Alex Shute

The mayor said that Liz does ‘amazing’ work and that she ‘thoroughly deserves’ the award.

She added: ‘It's a complete honour, a very humbling experience.

‘I understand all the work that they do here - volunteering is such a good thing to do.’

The mayor of Havant speaking to Ronald and Liz. Photo by Alex Shute

As she was presented with her gifts, Liz said: ‘I couldn't do the job without our volunteers.

‘During lockdown, if it wasn't for them - the cooks in the kitchen cooking the food so that we could deliver lovely hot delicious meals - we just couldn't have done that.

‘I'd like to say a special thank you to Ron for getting the mayor to come and see me. That is really lovely.’

The visit had been organised by Ronald Brown, who regularly has lunch at Age Concern Cowplain.

Service user Ron, who was a glassblower from the age of 14 and is now retired, said: ‘I’ve been here for four and a half years and through the lockdown we wondered what was going to happen.

‘Liz called up and asked if she could deliver hot dinners to us.

‘She did it for 29 people for three days a week for £5. We get beautiful dinners here.

‘I just thought, what could I do to say thank you.

‘She does such a good job, she works really hard.’

Liz, who leads a team of around 60 volunteers, says that she is ‘surprised but humbled’ to receive the award.

She added: ‘I've never really had an award for anything so it's just lovely to think that one of the service users put me forward.

‘It was really lovely and made me feel very appreciated.’

