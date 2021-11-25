Cowplain couple create Christmas wonderland outside their home to raise cash for Rowans Hospice

A year on and the couple have gone even more extravagant with their display, adding an extra snow machine as well as a new sleigh, Santa and penguins in the hopes of collecting even more through cash donations and a Just Giving site.

All proceeds will go towards the Rowans Hospice, in Waterlooville, where Mak is employed as a support worker in the Living Well centre.

John and Mak Mumby from Cowplain have transformed the front of their home into Christmas wonderland to raise money for the Rowans Hospice

The 53-year-old said: ‘We started this last year because everyone was having such a difficult time with the pandemic and we wanted to create something people could see when they went out for a walk in the neighbourhood.

‘Especially we wanted to do something for the kids in the road because they were really fed up during the lockdown.

‘Most of us weren’t able to go away on a holiday last year so we spent the money we had saved on that on all the lights and decorations.

‘People really loved it, it gave them something to look forward to seeing on their way to work or just on a walk.’

To make sure all the decorations were up in time for their switch-on in mid November, security guard John had to start setting them up as early as September.

‘It’s all worth it though,’ said mum-of-four Mak.

‘The Rowans is a fantastic place. It’s been a tough time getting through the pandemic and anything we can all do to help is appreciated.

‘We were so amazed that last year we raised £1,020 but I think people are so grateful for what the hospice does.’

She added: ‘Anyone is welcome to come see our house. We turn the lights on at around dusk and turn them off at about 8pm because we don’t want to annoy our neighbours.’

So far Mak and John have raised £200 in online donations.

You can visit their house at 159 Milton Road and you can donate via justgiving.com/fundraising/maryanne-mumby.

