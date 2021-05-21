Roads policing officers are set to take part in a national month of action around seatbelt education and enforcement

Roads policing officers are set to take part in a national month of action around seatbelt education and enforcement.

From Monday, May 24, until Sunday, June 13, the Joint Operations Unit (JOU) of Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police will be supporting the National Police Chiefs' Council seatbelt campaign.

From May 31, dedicated operations targeting those who fail to wear a seatbelt will be carried out.

In the period from January 2010 to December 2020, 86 people died in Hampshire and Thames Valley after not wearing a seatbelt while involved in a collision – more than one death every two months.

Sgt Scott Kerr, road safety sergeant for Hampshire and Thames Valley Police, said: ‘Our message is clear: wear a seatbelt.

‘It means you will be twice as likely to survive a serious collision as someone who doesn’t.

‘We know the vast majority of people do wear their seatbelts, but sadly we still come across people who decide to risk their lives and others by travelling in a vehicle without wearing a seatbelt.

‘We do not want people to become complacent in the belief they’ll never be in a collision – we see enough incidents on our roads to know this is not the case.

‘Even if you are just driving locally and at a low speed, that is no guarantee that you will not be involved in a collision.

‘And aside from the risk to your life, not wearing a seatbelt is a motoring offence. It is not worth the risk.’

Last year in Hampshire and Thames Valley, 1267 people were prosecuted for seatbelt offences.

Officers will also be checking child seats to make sure they are compliant, fit for purpose and fitted correctly.

Sgt Kerr added: ‘Children are very precious cargo – which is why it is so important we make sure car seats are keeping them safe.

‘Not having a properly fitted child car seat can increase the risk of children being injured or killed on our roads.

‘Get yours checked by an approved fitter if you are in any doubt.’

View a short film warning of the dangers of not wearing a seatbelt here: youtu.be/cu-ZqitWRF8.

