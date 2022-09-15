Crafts in The Tower teams up with Tonic Music for Mental Health charity for weekend arts fair
THE team behind what used to be a monthly arts fair in The Square Tower has found a new home for a one-off event with a mental health charity.
Crafts in The Tower is running an art fair in support of Tonic Music for Mental Health out of the charity’s headquarters this Sunday, with all pitch fees going directly to the good cause.
Visitors will find ceramics, jewellery, gilding, upcycled furniture and fashion, photography, illustration, sea glass sculpture, books and more for sale at the venue.
Admission is free although visitors can choose to make a donation to Tonic on the door, and the Tonic merchandise and record store will be open on the day. Refreshments will be available, and dogs are welcome.
Most Popular
-
1
HMS Bronington: Last of 'wooden walls' former Royal Navy warship once captained by King Charles set for refloating and tender bids
-
2
Portsmouth murder investigation launched after woman's body found in Anchorage Park - with man's body nearby
-
3
Portsmouth murder: Pictures from the scene in Anchorage Park after two bodies found
The fair is the first collaboration between the not-for-profit arts cooperative Crafts in The Tower (CiTT) and Tonic.
Read More
CiTT’s Kelly Hickman said: ‘Our group members were missing each other after a few quiet months, when I noticed that Tonic Music for Mental Health, a local charity which I really admire, was holding a records and retro fair in their new HQ in Prince Albert Road.
‘It made me think that the venue could work for an art fair as well, so I contacted the Tonic team who agreed. All and our traders are on-board and really looking forward to it – we’re delighted to be supporting an excellent charity working in our local community.’
CiTT fairs had been running at their Old Portsmouth home for seven years but the management of the Square Tower cancelled their monthly booking due to the backlog of weddings that built up in lockdown.
The group has since been without a home.
Kelly added: ‘The tower was amazing and hosted us on a peppercorn rent for years, we totally understand the decision. It’s such a lovely venue and we really appreciate all the help they gave us, we can’t thank them enough. As we are now working with local charities, our traders get new opportunities in new venues, and we can help good causes at the same time, so it’s a win-win!’
The fair takes place on Sunday, September 18, 11am-4pm at The Frank Sorrell Centre, Prince Albert Road, Southsea.
For more information visit facebook.com/craftsinthetower.
For more on Tonic, visit tonicmusic.co.uk.