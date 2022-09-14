Her Majesty sadly passed away at Balmoral Castle on September 8, at the ages of 96.

The UK has been in a period of mourning, and King Charles III has been proclaimed as the new monarch.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II's husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, being placed on the catafalque at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, Berkshire, during his funeral service. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

A catafalque will be used as part of the service to the Queen, but what does it mean and what is its significance?

What is a catafalque?

A catafalque is an ornamental structure sometimes used in funerals for the lying-in-state of the body.

Coffins are usually place on top of them.

Its secondary definition is a pall-covered coffin-shaped structure used at requiem masses celebrated after burial.

The structure derives from the Italian word ‘catafalco’ – scaffolding.

The Queen’s coffin was today placed on a catafalque.

It was put there by the Royal Regiment in St Giles’ Cathedral, with the coffin draped in the Royal Standard, with the Orb and Sceptre placed on top.

The coffin will rest there for 24 hours before being moved to London during the lying-in-state period.

What is its significance?

The raised platform is used so people can walk past the Queen’s coffin and pay their final respects to Her Majesty.

It is a highly decorated raised rectangular wooden box or a metal stand which holds an adult sized coffin.

Catafalque’s are usually used in ceremonies.

With Her Majesty’s coffin travelling from Edinburgh to London, it will be available for the public to view, during the lying-in-state procession today.

During that ceremony, it will travel from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster.

Visitors can see the coffin from 5pm today, and the palace will be open 24 hours a day for mourners.

Tens of thousands are expected to wait in the queue before seeing it.

It will be guarded at all hours by units from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London.