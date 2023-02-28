News you can trust since 1877
Crash causes lengthy delays for rush hour drivers on M27 and A27 this evening

A crash has led to delays for rush hour drivers on the M27 and A27 this evening.

By Steve Deeks
1 hour ago - 1 min read

The A27 eastbound has a lane blocked at the A2030 Farlington following the incident. Delays are stretching from junction 10 on the M27 at Fareham.

Drivers have been told to expect delays of around 20 minutes, according to live travel service Romanse. A post on Twitter said: ‘A27 Eastbound - One lane BLOCKED at A2030 #Farlington due to RTI, delays from #M27 J10/A32 #Fareham.’

A crash is causing delays on the A27 and M27 edited:habibur rahman
