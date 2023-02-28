Officers carried out search warrants at two addresses this morning in the early hours. A man in his 60s was discovered dead in his flat.

Police arrested a 20-year-old woman on suspicion of murder on Saturday. The body was found in Warburton Road, Southampton, in the early hours of Saturday.

Police made the three arrests this morning. Picture: David Cheskin/PA Wire.

Three men from Southampton, aged 20, 23 and 31, were arrested on suspicion of murder today after a raid in International Way – at roughly 12.15am – and Bursledon Road at around 3.05am. They currently remain in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Dal Andrews, who’s leading the investigation, said: ‘This is a fast moving investigation and our staff and officers are working around the clock to carry out their enquiries. We are still appealing for witnesses so please get in touch with any footage or information you might have.

‘It could make all the difference to our investigation.’ Superintendent Philip Lamb, district commander for Southampton, said: ‘In Thornhill, officers continue to be on patrol and a mobile police station has been set up in Warburton Road.

‘If you are in the local area and have any concerns please speak to us.’ Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting Operation Hibiscus and the crime reference number 44230077698.