News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Crash close to M27 junction where lanes closed and long-term work taking place causes delays

A crash close to the M27 where long-term work is taking place is causing disruption for drivers.
By Steve Deeks
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 09:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident happened on the A3024 Bursledon Road close to the River Hamble at junction 8 on the M27 where a lane has been closed both ways due to long-term construction. AA Traffic News reported: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A3024 Bursledon Road both ways from B3033 Botley Road to (Windhover Roundabout).”

READ NOW: Dead woman named for first time

Further along the M27 towards Portsmouth at Whiteley a stalled vehicle is causing delays. “Lane closed on exit ramp and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound at J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham),” AA Traffic News reported.

Related topics:M27