Crash close to M27 junction where lanes closed and long-term work taking place causes delays
The incident happened on the A3024 Bursledon Road close to the River Hamble at junction 8 on the M27 where a lane has been closed both ways due to long-term construction. AA Traffic News reported: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A3024 Bursledon Road both ways from B3033 Botley Road to (Windhover Roundabout).”
Further along the M27 towards Portsmouth at Whiteley a stalled vehicle is causing delays. “Lane closed on exit ramp and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound at J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham),” AA Traffic News reported.