The incident happened on the A3024 Bursledon Road close to the River Hamble at junction 8 on the M27 where a lane has been closed both ways due to long-term construction. AA Traffic News reported: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A3024 Bursledon Road both ways from B3033 Botley Road to (Windhover Roundabout).”