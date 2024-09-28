Crash near West Wittering as drivers delayed both sides of road

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Sep 2024, 11:15 BST
A crash near West Wittering is causing delays for drivers this morning.

Breaking news

The incident happened close to Chichester Harbour on the B2179 around 9.30am with traffic impacted both ways.

AA Traffic News said: “Reports of slow traffic due to crash on B2179 both ways near the garden centre.”

