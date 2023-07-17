News you can trust since 1877
Crash on A27 by M27 Portsmouth link leaves lane blocked causing long delays for rush hour drivers this morning

A crash on the A27 by the M27 link is causing long delays for rush hour drivers this morning.
By Steve Deeks
Published 17th Jul 2023, 08:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 09:14 BST

The incident happened on the A27 westbound around 8.24am leaving a lane blocked on the A27/M27 by the Portsbridge roundabout. Delays were reported to be 35 minutes.

A social media post from live travel service Romanse said: “A27 Westbound - Reports of 1 Lane BLOCKED at #M27/#A27 Portsbridge Rbt #Hilsea due to an RTI, delays of approx 35 minutes backed to A3023 Langstone Rbt #Langstone.”

