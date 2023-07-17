News you can trust since 1877
Quick-thinking police prevent herd of cows causing "udder chaos" by entering A27

Quick-thinking police prevented a herd of cows causing “udder chaos” by storming the A27.
By Steve Deeks
Published 17th Jul 2023, 08:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 08:50 BST

Waterlooville police were forced to give chase to 10 cows in Emsworth on Saturday night. Despite garden hopping to escape capture, the herd were finally detained before entering the busy motorway.

In a social media post under the caption of “udder chaos”, Waterlooville police posted: “On Saturday night officers from E shift District Policing Team (DPT) were deployed to Emsworth due to reports of cows causing udder chaos and heading towards the A27.

Cows were thwarted in their efforts to storm the A27. Pic Waterlooville policeCows were thwarted in their efforts to storm the A27. Pic Waterlooville police
Cows were thwarted in their efforts to storm the A27. Pic Waterlooville police
“Officers arrived and quickly located the herd! Upon seeing us the cows decided to make a moove and began heading back towards Emsworth. We were ready and not prepared to let them milk this so the chase was on.

“They tried to get officers off their tracks by garden hopping but that did not stop us. Around 10 cows detained and they decided the grass was greener the other side.”

