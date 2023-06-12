Crash on A3 leaves lane being blocked causing disruption to drivers this morning
A crash on the A3 has led to a lane being blocked causing disruption to drivers this morning.
By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Jun 2023, 09:31 BST- 1 min read
Lane two on the A3 has been closed between B2131 London Road, Liphook and A333 Hindhead Tunnel interchange for emergency barrier repairs after an earlier crash. A post from live travel service Romanse said: ‘A3 lane 2 is CLOSED in both directions between B2131 London Rd #Liphook and A333 #Hindhead Tunnel Interchange for emergency barrier repairs after an earlier RTC, delays northbound from Longmoor Rd.’