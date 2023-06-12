Crash on A3 leaves lane being blocked causing disruption to drivers this morning

Lane two on the A3 has been closed between B2131 London Road, Liphook and A333 Hindhead Tunnel interchange for emergency barrier repairs after an earlier crash. A post from live travel service Romanse said: ‘A3 lane 2 is CLOSED in both directions between B2131 London Rd #Liphook and A333 #Hindhead Tunnel Interchange for emergency barrier repairs after an earlier RTC, delays northbound from Longmoor Rd.’