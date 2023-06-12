Crash on M27 leaves two lanes blocked and causes heavy delays this morning
A crash on the M27 has left two lanes blocked and caused delays this morning.
By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Jun 2023, 09:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 09:27 BST
It happened on the eastbound section at junction 3 leaving heavy delays around 8am. A post from live travel service Romanse said: ‘M27 Eastbound - reports of 2 lanes BLOCKED at J3/#M271 due to an RTI, heavy delays already building.’
