RNLI crew from Cowes and ambulance scrambled due to three children in 'life threatening' situation off Hampshire coast
EMERGENCY service crews have been scrambled after three young children needed rescuing from the Solent.
A lifeboat crew from Cowes, on the Isle of Wight, was launched at 5.48pm yesterday afternoon after the trio of children – all under ten – were seen struggling in the waters off Lepe on the Hampshire coastline.
Before the lifeboat and other emergency services arrived, two men swam out to assist the children and managed to escort them to shore.
One of the men reached the shore and then required medical assistance during the ‘life threatening’ incident, according to a spokesman from RNLI.
He said: ‘Although the rescuers and rescued safely reached the shore, the lifeboat arrived to find one of the men face down on the beach, struggling to breathe.
‘He was given first aid by a lifeboat member, and also then checked by a fireman and a Lymington coastguard before being handed over to an ambulance.’
The lifeboat returned to station just before 7pm.