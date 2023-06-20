Crash on M27 at Portsmouth causes long delays this morning affecting M275 and A3M

The incident happened westbound at junction 12 by the M275 resulting in delays backed onto the A3M, Emsworth and Langstone roundabout. One lane was blocked following the accident.

Delays of around 25 minutes were expected for drivers, live travel service Romanse warned. A map shows the congestion caused by the crash across the Portsmouth area.

A post on social media said: ‘M27 Westbound - one lane BLOCKED at J12/#M275 due to an RTC, delays backed to #A3M and A3023 Langstone Rbt #Langstone of approx 25 minutes.’

All lanes have now been cleared, an update from Romanse has said.

Map shows congestion across Portsmouth area after crash this morning. Pic Romanse