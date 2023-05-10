Crash on M27 causing delays for drivers after lane blocked
A crash on the M27 is causing delays for drivers after a lane was blocked.
The incident happened westbound at 9.24am between junction 3 and junction 2. Live travel service Romanse said delays are ‘building’.
A post on Twitter said: ‘M27 Westbound - One lane BLOCKED between J3/#M271 and J2/#A36 #Ower due to an RTI, delays building on the approach.’
