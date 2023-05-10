News you can trust since 1877
Crash on M27 causing delays for drivers after lane blocked

A crash on the M27 is causing delays for drivers after a lane was blocked.

By Steve Deeks
Published 10th May 2023, 10:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 10:06 BST

The incident happened westbound at 9.24am between junction 3 and junction 2. Live travel service Romanse said delays are ‘building’.

A post on Twitter said:M27 Westbound - One lane BLOCKED between J3/#M271 and J2/#A36 #Ower due to an RTI, delays building on the approach.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website today.

