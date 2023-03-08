Crash on M27 causing 'heavy delays' for drivers this morning with lane blocked
A crash on the M27 is causing delays this morning in snow-hit Hampshire.
By Steve Deeks
13 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 8:47am
The incident happened eastbound on the motorway between junction 1 Cadnam and junction 2 Ower. One lane has been left blocked following the incident.
Live travel service Romanse has reported there were ‘heavy delays’ following the incident reported shortly before 8am this morning.
The social media post said: ‘#M27 Eastbound - Lane 1 is BLOCKED between J1/#A31 #Cadnam and J2/#A36 #Ower due to an RTI, heavy delays.’