Police confirmed on Sunday that a man in his 40s died in the incident, which closed both sides of the motorway on Saturday near the junction for Southampton Airport when he was hit by a black BMW, as reported. The eastbound carriageway was shut from 4pm to almost midnight, while the westbound side was closed for a couple of hours while emergency services worked at the scene.

The force said the pedestrian, of no fixed address, was pronounced dead at the scene but was unable to provide any more details. Now police have revealed he was from Southampton but were unable to release his identity. When asked about the circumstances of the incident, police said they could not release further details at this time. No one has been arrested.

The M27 near Portchester - Saturday's accident happened further west near Southampton Airport Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-21)

Inspector Mark Foster of the Roads Policing Unit said on Sunday: ‘As part of our response to this incident we had to close the M27 for several hours, and I would like to thank you for your patience as we dealt with this collision. As part of our enquiries we would like to hear from anyone travelling on the road at the time who saw either the vehicle or the pedestrian in the moments before the collision.

‘Did you see a pedestrian on the M27 at junction 5 yesterday? Perhaps you have dash-cam footage that would help our investigation? If you have any information we would love to hear from you. Please contact us on 101 with reference 44230219826.’