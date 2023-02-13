Crates of vintage Playboy magazines quoted at £5,000 sells in Portsmouth

The job lot was posted on various local buy and sell groups on Facebook. Pictures show creates of adult magazines from Playboy and various other pieces of ephemera.

The bundle was sold over the weekend with the seller advertising a guide price of £5,000. The American men’s lifestyle magazine was founded in 1953 and became a well-renowned brand for models.

It has also featured models from the LGBTQ+ and transgender communities in recent years. The brand continuing to have a digital only presence after ending its print run in the spring of 2020 after 66 years.

The company cited various reasons behind the decision, including falling print media sales and complications caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. They have since focused on its website, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and IGTV channels.

