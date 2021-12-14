Leo Poveda, a 10-year-old pupil at Riverside Community Special School in Purbrook, is an avid drawer.

For years, he has used his vivid imagination to create brightly coloured pictures and funny stories.

While he likes to draw Pokemon pictures, Leo is also very good at making up his own characters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another book of cartoons. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 031221-38)

Leo added: ‘I made up some characters - I drew me with a Viking helmet on and a shield and a sword.

‘Hank is a half man, half-horse. The rabbit-dragon breathes ice.

‘I just draw and make stories. I’ve thought about getting a book published.’

Leo Poveda, 10, wants to be a newspaper cartoonist. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 031221-36)

However, Leo’s big dream is to one day become a newspaper cartoonist.

His comic strip ‘Dave the Dog’ is based on his real life four-legged pal, Boots.

Leo said: ‘Dave’s really silly and really stupid.’

Nan Natashia Bulbeck is proud of Leo’s skills, and helps him create his comic strips and books.

Leo is pictured at home in Hayling Island with some of his work. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 031221-34)

She said: ‘He draws everything.

‘He’s got a very good imagination.’

Leo was diagnosed with ASD when he was three years old, and is still trying to learn to read and write.

He expresses himself through drawing, asking his nan to write the story down for him.

Leo added: ‘I do have lots of journals that I draw in.

‘I can’t write, so I do the drawing and my nan does the writing.

‘It makes me feel excited and a bit tired.’

The youngster says he is inspired by Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney’s illustrated series of children’s books.

Leo said: ‘I made a book A Diary of an Autistic Kid.

‘The Diary of a Wimpy Kid books inspired me to be an author myself.’

Kate Walker, Leo’s class teacher at Riverside Community Special School, says that the youngster’s schoolpals love to see his drawing skills.

She said: ‘Leo's passion is creating comic strips and his imagination and creative skills are marvellous.

‘He is instilling his passion to his peers and they are so inspired by him and his creativity.

‘It has shown us all that you can do anything you set your mind to and is an inspiration to us all.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron