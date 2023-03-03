Creative Portsmouth mum dresses two children as Greggs sausage roll and pasty for World Book Day
A creative mum from Portsmouth dressed up her kids as food from a well-known bakery for World Book Day.
The yearly event encouraging children to read is the chance for them to dress up as all manner of creative costumes. Tilly Beresford and her two little-ones, Rigby and Marla decided to go in a different direction.
NOW READ: World Book Day at Portsmouth Grammar School, Owen Dale surprises children for World Book Day
They both dressed up as baked items from Greggs after perhaps being inspired by the festive hit Greg the Sausage Roll, the character created by social media star LadBaby.
Rigby showed off his special dance moves in his sausage roll costume, while Marla’s potato outfit was complete with a cheese hat.
Watch the video of the two children and what their costumes look like.