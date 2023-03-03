News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Creative Portsmouth mum dresses two children as Greggs sausage roll and pasty for World Book Day

A creative mum from Portsmouth dressed up her kids as food from a well-known bakery for World Book Day.

By Freddie Webb
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 5:43pm

The yearly event encouraging children to read is the chance for them to dress up as all manner of creative costumes. Tilly Beresford and her two little-ones, Rigby and Marla decided to go in a different direction.

NOW READ: World Book Day at Portsmouth Grammar School, Owen Dale surprises children for World Book Day

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They both dressed up as baked items from Greggs after perhaps being inspired by the festive hit Greg the Sausage Roll, the character created by social media star LadBaby.

Rigby and Marla at home in Portsmouth dressed as Greggs items for World Book Day
Rigby and Marla at home in Portsmouth dressed as Greggs items for World Book Day
Rigby and Marla at home in Portsmouth dressed as Greggs items for World Book Day
Most Popular

Rigby showed off his special dance moves in his sausage roll costume, while Marla’s potato outfit was complete with a cheese hat.

Watch the video of the two children and what their costumes look like.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Rigby and Marla with their mum, Tilly Beresford at home in Portsmouth
Rigby and Marla with their mum, Tilly Beresford at home in Portsmouth
Rigby and Marla with their mum, Tilly Beresford at home in Portsmouth
PortsmouthGreggs