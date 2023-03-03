The yearly event encouraging children to read is the chance for them to dress up as all manner of creative costumes. Tilly Beresford and her two little-ones, Rigby and Marla decided to go in a different direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They both dressed up as baked items from Greggs after perhaps being inspired by the festive hit Greg the Sausage Roll, the character created by social media star LadBaby.

Rigby and Marla at home in Portsmouth dressed as Greggs items for World Book Day

Rigby showed off his special dance moves in his sausage roll costume, while Marla’s potato outfit was complete with a cheese hat.

Watch the video of the two children and what their costumes look like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad