Crews called to fire in Cosham high street
CREWS from Cosham and Southsea were called to a fire above a takeaway shop this evening.
Friday, 6th August 2021, 10:29 pm
They mobilised to an incident in High Street, Cosham, at around 7.45pm on August 6.
Pictures taken on the scene show a firefighter attending the floor above a Papa John’s shop.
The fire was put out before 10pm.
It is not yet known if anyone was injured.
More to follow.