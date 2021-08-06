Crews called to fire in Cosham high street

CREWS from Cosham and Southsea were called to a fire above a takeaway shop this evening.

By Fiona Callingham
Friday, 6th August 2021, 10:29 pm

They mobilised to an incident in High Street, Cosham, at around 7.45pm on August 6.

Pictures taken on the scene show a firefighter attending the floor above a Papa John’s shop.

The fire was put out before 10pm.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured.

More to follow.

Fire crews attending an incident in Cosham High Street on August 6, 2021. Picture: Mark Cox

