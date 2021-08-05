Crews called to rubbish truck fires in Portsmouth this morning
CREWS from Southsea and Cosham were called to reports of two rubbish trucks on fire in the early hours of this morning.
Three vehicles were mobilised to Wimpole Court, in Landport, at 1.05am on August 5 after materials caught alight in the back of two privately owned waste disposal vans.
A spokesman for Southsea Fire Station said: ‘We were called to two rubbish collection vehicles at 1.05am.
‘We used eight breathing apparatus, one high pressured jet and two fire fighting jets.
‘We were there about two hours.
‘Nobody was hurt.’
In a separate incident a crew from Southsea was also called to Kent Road, in Southsea, at 2.45am to extinguish a ‘small’ fire in the street.
It is believed a small pile of materials were set alight.