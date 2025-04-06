Crowds flock to popular Portsmouth Tattoo Fest this weekend - in pictures

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 6th Apr 2025, 10:55 BST

The fabulous Portsmouth Tattoo Fest was back with a bang this weekend with crowds flocking to the event for inspiration and, of course, tattoos.

The two-day event is taking place at the Mountbatten Centre and features live tattooing from more than 100 World Class Artists, as well as live music and Burlesque.

There are also Tattoo Competitions taking place featuring Rival Ink where artists compete at a selected theme of tattoo and have seven hours to complete the challenge, as well as trade stands and vendors to provide inspiration for those looking for their next tattoo.

Tickets, costing £15, are available on the door. Details at tattoofest.co.uk/tickets

Tattoo artist at work. Picture: Nathan Lipsham

1. Portsmouth Tattoo Festival

Tattoo artist at work. Picture: Nathan Lipsham | The News Photo: Nathan Lipsham

Photo Sales
Looking through tattoo samples. Picture Nathan Lipsham

2. Portsmouth Tattoo Festival

Looking through tattoo samples. Picture Nathan Lipsham | The News

Photo Sales
Looking at the tattoo artists' work. Picture Nathan Lipsham

3. Portsmouth Tattoo Festival

Looking at the tattoo artists' work. Picture Nathan Lipsham | The News

Photo Sales
Lots of people at the event. Picture Nathan Lipsham

4. Portsmouth Tattoo Festival

Lots of people at the event. Picture Nathan Lipsham | The News

Photo Sales
