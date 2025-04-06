Crowds flock to popular Portsmouth Tattoo Fest this weekend - in pictures

The two-day event is taking place at the Mountbatten Centre and features live tattooing from more than 100 World Class Artists, as well as live music and Burlesque.
There are also Tattoo Competitions taking place featuring Rival Ink where artists compete at a selected theme of tattoo and have seven hours to complete the challenge, as well as trade stands and vendors to provide inspiration for those looking for their next tattoo.
Tickets, costing £15, are available on the door. Details at tattoofest.co.uk/tickets
