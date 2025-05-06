Thousands flocked to the church in Fratton yesterday (Monday, May 5) for the popular event which featured fun fair rides, Morris dancing, choir singing, a Real Ale Beer Tent, and pony rides and community activities as well as lots of stalls.

The annual event also doubled up as a VE commemoration, which organisers said were the ‘biggest VE celebrations in the city’, making 80 years since Victory in Europe Day when the Germans surrendered to the allies bringing an end to to te fighting in Europe.