Crowds flock to Portsmouth's 'biggest VE Day celebrations' at St Mary's Church May Fayre event - in pictures

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 6th May 2025, 10:13 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 10:21 BST

Crowds flocked to the city’s ‘biggest VE Day celebrations’ as the annual May Fayre at St Mary’s Church was turned into a double celebration.

Thousands flocked to the church in Fratton yesterday (Monday, May 5) for the popular event which featured fun fair rides, Morris dancing, choir singing, a Real Ale Beer Tent, and pony rides and community activities as well as lots of stalls.

The annual event also doubled up as a VE commemoration, which organisers said were the ‘biggest VE celebrations in the city’, making 80 years since Victory in Europe Day when the Germans surrendered to the allies bringing an end to to te fighting in Europe.

Pictures Alex Shute:

Pictured - Jones family

1. St Mary's Church VE Day

Pictured - Jones family | The News Photo: Alex Shute

Pictured - Ada, 6 from Fratton

2. St Mary's Church VE Day

Pictured - Ada, 6 from Fratton | The News Photo: Alex Shute

Thousands of people descended on St Mary's Church on Bank Holiday Monday for its VE Day celebrations with lots of fun for the family

3. St Mary's Church VE Day

Thousands of people descended on St Mary's Church on Bank Holiday Monday for its VE Day celebrations with lots of fun for the family | The News

Pictured - Victory Morris

4. St Mary's Church VE Day

Pictured - Victory Morris | The News Photo: Alex Shute

