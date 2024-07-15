The annual Stansted Summer Festival made its return for another year over the weekend (July 13 and 14) – and it was a hit. The family friendly festival combines sublime food and drink, live music, stalls and displays to create the perfect summer day out. Children could dive into a range of fun activities including archery, mini golf and safari park rides. To make things even better, there were a range of classic cars and veteran motorbikes on display for people to gaze at.