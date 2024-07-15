Here are 30 pictures from the Stansted Summer Festival:
1. Stansted Park
Stansted Park opened its doors for its Summer Festival this weekend, with re-enactments, vintage vehicles, archery, horse displays and lots of fun for the family.
Pictured - Best Friends from Fairoak
Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
2. Stansted Park
Pictured - Emily Hannant, 9 and sister Rose, 7
3. Stansted Park
Pictured - Visitors enjoying the Emsworth Concert Band
4. Stansted Park
Pictured - Jason Salkey, who played Harris alongside Sean Bean in 'Sharpe'
