Crowds flock to quintessential country estate for Stansted Summer Festival - 30 pictures

By Sophie Lewis
Published 15th Jul 2024, 10:42 BST
From food to live music to displays Stansted Park put on an incredible summer festival over the weekend.

The annual Stansted Summer Festival made its return for another year over the weekend (July 13 and 14) – and it was a hit. The family friendly festival combines sublime food and drink, live music, stalls and displays to create the perfect summer day out. Children could dive into a range of fun activities including archery, mini golf and safari park rides. To make things even better, there were a range of classic cars and veteran motorbikes on display for people to gaze at.

Here are 30 pictures from the Stansted Summer Festival:

Stansted Park opened its doors for its Summer Festival this weekend, with re-enactments, vintage vehicles, archery, horse displays and lots of fun for the family. Pictured - Best Friends from Fairoak Photos by Alex Shute

1. Stansted Park

Stansted Park opened its doors for its Summer Festival this weekend, with re-enactments, vintage vehicles, archery, horse displays and lots of fun for the family. Pictured - Best Friends from Fairoak Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Stansted Park opened its doors for its Summer Festival this weekend, with re-enactments, vintage vehicles, archery, horse displays and lots of fun for the family. Pictured - Emily Hannant, 9 and sister Rose, 7 Photos by Alex Shute

2. Stansted Park

Stansted Park opened its doors for its Summer Festival this weekend, with re-enactments, vintage vehicles, archery, horse displays and lots of fun for the family. Pictured - Emily Hannant, 9 and sister Rose, 7 Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Stansted Park opened its doors for its Summer Festival this weekend, with re-enactments, vintage vehicles, archery, horse displays and lots of fun for the family. Pictured - Visitors enjoying the Emsworth Concert Band Photos by Alex Shute

3. Stansted Park

Stansted Park opened its doors for its Summer Festival this weekend, with re-enactments, vintage vehicles, archery, horse displays and lots of fun for the family. Pictured - Visitors enjoying the Emsworth Concert Band Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Stansted Park opened its doors for its Summer Festival this weekend, with re-enactments, vintage vehicles, archery, horse displays and lots of fun for the family. Pictured - Jason Salkey, who played Harris alongside Sean Bean in 'Sharpe' Photos by Alex Shute

4. Stansted Park

Stansted Park opened its doors for its Summer Festival this weekend, with re-enactments, vintage vehicles, archery, horse displays and lots of fun for the family. Pictured - Jason Salkey, who played Harris alongside Sean Bean in 'Sharpe' Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

