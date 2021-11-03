Crowds from across the Portsmouth area drawn to a colourful night of fireworks
A SPOT of drizzle didn’t dampen the spirits of the thousands of families who journeyed to Cosham for a colourful night of fireworks.
Brightly lit funfair rides and a huge bonfire preceded the display itself as part of the annual Portsmouth City Council-run event held on the King George V playing fields tonight.
Many were ‘excited’ to be back after last year’s spectacle was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with some bringing their young children to their first ever fireworks night.
Once the bonfire was lit at 6.30pm the crowd of around 12,000 gathered along railings ready to be awed by the fireworks.
Alice Jenner, 27, from Stamshaw had come to the event with her husband and daughter. She said: ‘We’ve come here tonight because she loves the fireworks. We come every year. It was a shame it was cancelled last year but we’re looking forward to the display tonight.’
Husband Louis, 30, agreed. He said: ‘It’s definitely nice to be out, it’s always nice to be able to do things like this together as a family.’
Their three-year-old daughter Nylah added: ‘I’m looking forward to the fireworks. I like the “boom” and all the colours.’
For six-year-old Teddy Edwards, from Hilsea, it was his first experience of its kind.
‘I’ve never come before,’ he said.
‘I’m looking forward to it.’
His sister Hollie, 10, said: ‘I can’t wait to see all the different colours of the fireworks.’
And their mum Gemma, 36, said: ‘It’s lovely to be out and being able to be a family and enjoy ourselves.’
Loretta Hollies, 39, from Havant felt the same way. She said: ‘We come every year. It’s a great thing to do as a family, we absolutely love it. Just seeing the kids’ faces as they watch the fireworks is the best thing.’
Her daughter Lyla-Rose Armstrong, four, said: ‘I like the fireworks because they go “bang.”’
Emse Armstrong, 10, added: ‘I’m looking forward to the bonfire and also the fireworks because they have metal inside them to turn them different colours.’
Copnor resident Danielle Jones was a regular at the event along with her family. The 36-year-old said: ‘We’ve come every year apart from last year so it’s good to be here.’
Daughter Ramona, six, said: ‘I like the fireworks because of the different colours.’
And Cerys, four, said: ‘I like the candyfloss.’
Danielle’s father-in-law Robert, 66, said: ‘I’m most looking forward to seeing the kids enjoying it.’
Rebecca Turner, 23, who lives across the road from the display attended with her partner and daughter. She said: ‘We didn’t know it was happening but we saw all the lights out the window and came to see. We’re most looking forward to the fireworks because they’re really pretty.’
And Waterlooville resident Simon Cook, 33, decided to stay for the display after work. He said: ‘I’ve come because it’s close to my work before I go home. I’m looking forward to seeing it all. Usually I go to the display in Swanmore.’
Among the festivities guests were reminded to be Covid safe.
Roxy Elliott, a member of the council’s events team, said: ‘It’s amazing to have everyone back here tonight and such a great turnout.
‘There are some Covid measures in place because we have to be mindful of that. There’s signage up and hand sanitiser for people to use. We’ve also got marshals to keep people aware of social distancing.’