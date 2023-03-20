Crufts 2023: Fareham Canine Concern Therapy Dog wins two awards
The delighted owner of a therapy dog has spoken of her pride after she come from Crufts 2023 with not one, but two, rosettes.
Ridgeback Rinka, who is two, is a Canine Concern Therapy Dog recently travelled to Crufts this year, which took place in Birmingham, and she came home with a 1st in Class, as well as the ‘Good Citizens Award’.
The pooch is a regular fixture at Florence Court Care Home in Fareham in a bid to spread happiness around the home – and she is always successful – and her delighted owner Clare Kapma is pleased with her latest achivement.
She said: ‘I am so very proud of Rinka and she really deserved her awards. She absolutely loves visiting Florence Court, where residents and staff welcome her so wonderfully and clearly the feeling is returned’.
Canine therapy has been proven to have many positive outcomes, especially for those living with Dementia and can increase wellbeing, positive emotions and reduce anxiety.
Florence Court general ganager, Jacqueline Hampton said: ‘To see the joy on everyone’s faces and the body language towards Rinka is really special. Supporting all of our residents, especially those with Memory Care needs is always so very rewarding.’
Crufts attracts thousands of dogs each year who all compete to take home the winning title of their category.
One of the residents at the home was particularly pleased with the dog’s win as she has forged a close bond with her so much so that she wanted to show the rosettes around.