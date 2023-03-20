The pooch is a regular fixture at Florence Court Care Home in Fareham in a bid to spread happiness around the home – and she is always successful – and her delighted owner Clare Kapma is pleased with her latest achivement.

She said: ‘I am so very proud of Rinka and she really deserved her awards. She absolutely loves visiting Florence Court, where residents and staff welcome her so wonderfully and clearly the feeling is returned’.

Rinka, the Canine Concern Therapy Dog, with Margaret (right picture) who lives at Florence Court.

Canine therapy has been proven to have many positive outcomes, especially for those living with Dementia and can increase wellbeing, positive emotions and reduce anxiety.

Florence Court general ganager, Jacqueline Hampton said: ‘To see the joy on everyone’s faces and the body language towards Rinka is really special. Supporting all of our residents, especially those with Memory Care needs is always so very rewarding.’