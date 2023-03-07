Allen Parton with ET at Crufts last year.

ET is a 20-month-old yellow Labrador, who has been with Allen since he was a puppy and he has grown up since the passing of Allen’s previous dog, Endal Junior.

Allen, is a veteran. He was injured when he served in the Gulf to the extent that he could not remember his wife and children and was in hospital for five weeks.

He set up Hounds for Heroes in a bid to help get every hero a dog if they need one.

ET will be accompanying him to Crufts this year, which is going to be held from Thursday to Sunday at the Birmingham NEC.

Allen said: ‘He is a stunning little Labrador. We call him ET, I think he is from a different world.

‘He really is brilliant, he is going up for his third Crufts. Everyone falls in love with him and at the end of the day if I fall unconscious he can put me in the recovery position, put a blanket over me and get some help.

‘He knows about 900 items of signing, he is amazing. He is a lovely little dog, he is amazing and people love to see him, sometimes it would be easier to sneak out without him because everybody just loves him and wants to see him.’

ET is going to be at Crufts doing meet and greets and taking photographs with sponsors and people that work with the charity. Allen said that it is all about raising awareness as well as saying thank you to the people that work alongside them.