Crufts: Hounds for Heroes founder Allen Parton is taking his dog Endal Three to Crufts to raise awareness
The founder of Hounds for Heroes is taking his precious pooch to Crufts this year to try and raise awareness.
Hounds for Heroes founder, Allen Parton, is taking his assistance dog, ET, to Crufts for the third year running to try and raise awareness for the charity.
ET is a 20-month-old yellow Labrador, who has been with Allen since he was a puppy and he has grown up since the passing of Allen’s previous dog, Endal Junior.
Allen, is a veteran. He was injured when he served in the Gulf to the extent that he could not remember his wife and children and was in hospital for five weeks.
He is a wheelchair user and his first assistance dog, Endal, helped save his life by forming a strong bond with him and helping him get through each day.
He set up Hounds for Heroes in a bid to help get every hero a dog if they need one.
ET will be accompanying him to Crufts this year, which is going to be held from Thursday to Sunday at the Birmingham NEC.
Allen said: ‘He is a stunning little Labrador. We call him ET, I think he is from a different world.
‘He really is brilliant, he is going up for his third Crufts. Everyone falls in love with him and at the end of the day if I fall unconscious he can put me in the recovery position, put a blanket over me and get some help.
‘He knows about 900 items of signing, he is amazing. He is a lovely little dog, he is amazing and people love to see him, sometimes it would be easier to sneak out without him because everybody just loves him and wants to see him.’
ET is going to be at Crufts doing meet and greets and taking photographs with sponsors and people that work with the charity. Allen said that it is all about raising awareness as well as saying thank you to the people that work alongside them.
Allen added: ‘Crufts is four days full-on and he just rises to the occasion, not only is he a stunning little dog but he is a very clever little boy.’