Cuddle-loving cat in need of a home after more than 80 days with Gosport Cats Protection

CATS being cared for by a Gosport charity are searching for a loving home.

Willow, a 13-year-old tortoiseshell and white cat with a love of cuddles, is the longest-staying cat at Cats Protection’s Gosport Town branch.

Willow, left, and Anton who are being looked after by Gosport Cats Protection

Friendly Willow has been waiting more than 80 days for a new home, despite being a true lap cat who loves to get close to humans and sleep alongside them, if given the chance.

Although a slightly older feline, Willow reveals an inner kitten by having a hectic half an hour every day, dashing around her foster home, being very playful and chasing a ball.

READ MORE: Cats Protection calls for animal lovers to fill a shoebox of treats for cats in need this Christmas

Willow’s fosterer believes she will thrive in a home where she can enjoy lots of attention and affection where her happy purrs will be appreciated. She has lived with children making her the ideal cat for a family home or adult household with no other pets.

Four-year old long-haired cat Anton is looking for a home where he can rest his dancing shoes after being found as a stray.

Named after Strictly dancer Anton du Beke, the distinctive tabby is friendly and loves affection once he knows you, making him an ideal addition to a home with older children or adults.

He gives gentle head butts as a sign of his affection and trust and would prefer to be the only cat in a new home.

READ MORE: Southsea cat starts as first Pets as Therapy cat for youngsters with life limiting illnesses

Anton has been highly admired during his time in care for his striking looks, he has a fine glossy coat which needs regular brushing and as part of his bedtime routine he enjoys a goodnight brush.

Although he hasn't shown any interest in toys or playing, Dreamies are a hit with Anton and he will need a home with a garden to give him exercise and keep him entertained.

Anton is being cared for in the Maureen Mayer memorial pen which was funded from a generous legacy from Maureen who died in October 2010. Maureen was passionate about the welfare of cats and volunteered tirelessly for Cats Protection’s Gosport Town Branch for many years.

Both cats have been neutered, microchipped and are up-to-date with vaccinations, flea and worm treatments.

To enquire about adopting Willow or Anton visit cats.org.uk/gosport or phone 02392 582601.