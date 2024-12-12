A cut-price offer has been made for the former ‘mucky mansion’ home of reality TV star Katie Price.

The nine-bedroom property – once owned by ex Horsham MP Francis Maude – first went on sale for £1,500,000, but the asking price was cut in October to £1,350,000.

And now a buyer has made an offer for the property in West Sussex for £1,150,000.

Former glamour model and mother-of-five Katie bought the mansion near Horsham 10 years ago but it fell into disrepair amid Katie’s money problems. She was evicted from the property earlier this year after twice being declared bankrupt.

Platts Green House was first put on the market via Steyning estate agents H J Burt who stated: “The property now offers the opportunity for refurbishment and repair to potentially create an impressive family house with extensive accommodation and combined with renovation of the mature grounds including potential reinstatement of the tennis court and swimming pool and enhancements of the nearby paddock and land.”

Now Horsham estate agents Henry Adams say, via a public notice on Rightmove: “Mortgagees in possession are now in receipt of an offer for the sum of £1,150,000 for Hydehurst Farm also known as Platts Green House, Worthing Road, Dial Post, Horsham.

“Anyone wishing to place an offer on the property should contact Henry Adams, 50 Carfax, Horsham.”

Katie’s attempts to renovate the house were televised on Channel 4’s show Katie Price: Mucky Mansion in 2022.