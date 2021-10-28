The 26-year-old man died at the scene after a collision involving a silver Vauxhall Zafira on the A286 Main Road in Birdham, Chichester, at about 8.20pm on Tuesday.

A man and a woman, both aged 34, were arrested at the scene – with police now appealing for witnesses.

The pair remain in custody.

Police

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: ‘Officers were called to reports of a collision between a silver Vauxhall Zafira car and a pedal bike.

‘The cyclist – a 26-year-old man from Chichester – sadly died at the scene.

‘A 34-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They both remain in custody at this time.

‘Officers investigating the collision would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone who may have captured any relevant dash cam footage.’

Anyone with information should email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Bavaria.

