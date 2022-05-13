Alan Rain set out on his cycling challenge after deciding that a weekly ‘clap for carers’ was not enough of a thank you for the team at Waterlooville-based South Africa Lodge.

He said that he has seen the dedication, love and care that his family member receives at the Stakes Hill Road home, and decided to cycle 150 miles from his birth city of Portsmouth to his current home in Burton Latimer, Northamptonshire to raise funds as a thank you for staff.

With a target of £500, Alan set off on Saturday, April 30 at 6am on a route that took him via

Alan and the team outside South Africa Lodge.

South Africa Lodge and Marula Lodge in Surrey, a sister home of the Waterlooville care home, both of which are operated by Cornerstone Healthcare Group.

Each home had asked residents to get involved in making posters to encourage Alan on his way and gave him a welcoming party on arrival which included Cornerstone’s CEO, Johann van Zyl.

Alan took in numerous sites on route including Fratton Park, the Chilten Hills, waterfalls and finally, after nine hours and 43 minutes in the saddle, he reached the pub where he enjoyed a pint.

Johann van Zyl said: ‘What Alan has done is wonderful and I know that the staff at South

Africa Lodge really appreciate it.

‘It was great to see him at Marula Lodge and thank him in person for this charitable act.’