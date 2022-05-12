Held every Thursday at Merchistoun Hall, the tea dances held community members to meet friends, keep fit through dance, and enjoy music together.

Horndean Community Association is inviting more people to join in the weekly fun.

The dances run from 2pm to 4pm with the hall’s resident DJ, and refreshments are provided mid way through each session.

Current members of the tea dance group.

Monthly raffles take place and seasonal themed dances also take place throughout the years.

Partners are not necessary and the cost is just £3.50 (with the association’s Silverstars Card) or £4.50 per person.

Brendan Charles, association manager and trustee, said: ‘'It would be lovely for more to join the happy band on Thursday afternoons.’