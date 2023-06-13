Back for a sixth year, scores of riders are gearing up to take part in the Isle of Wight Randonnée for the charity, Brain Tumour Research where riders can choose to cycle 68 miles once around the island, or double their distance clockwise and anticlockwise along scenic coastal paths. Brand-new for this year is a 100 mile distance taking participants along tricky terrain and gravel paths.

The event, which takes place on Saturday, July 1, was set up Simon Tier, 55, from Fareham after he lost his best friend of 30 years Alan Neilson. Alan died of brain cancer in November 2015 after suffering with debilitating migraines and muscle spasms and had endured multiple rounds of radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment alongside a trial drug. He outlived his two-year prognosis, surviving four years after he was initially diagnosed. He was 47.

Amongst the cyclists taking part is Simon Warren who has signed up for the 68 mile route alongside, Ian Hutchinson, Gary Fowen, Tony Liggett, Kyle MacDonald and Gavin Rampton. Their challenge is inspired by the death of Southampton schoolgirl, Brooke Leavey who died 11 months after she was diagnosed with a diffuse midline-glioma (DIPG).

Some of the cyclists taking part in a previous year's event

After exhausting treatment options in the UK, the family felt forced to raise more than £200,000 for private treatment. Despite monthly trips to New York and Germany where the clinical trials were taking place, Brooke’s cancer was too aggressive and she died, aged just 10.

Simon and Ian are best friends with Brooke’s dad, Dan. Simon said: ‘Our daughters were in the same school year and were really good friends. It was horrendous to see what the family went through during Brooke’s diagnosis.

‘Dan is proud and grateful that we are continuing to fund the fight in Brooke’s memory. I witnessed the family go through a terrible time, learning first-hand that there is no cure and a lack of treatment options available in the UK. Although it’s too late for Brooke, we want to make sure no other family has to go through the loss and devastation caused by this disease.”

Simon in front Bembridge Windmill

Mel Tiley, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: ‘We’re incredibly thankful to Simon Tier for continuing to work so closely with us in putting on such a spectacular event. The best thing is that with a choice of three distances, it’s open to all levels whether you’ve been cycling for years or a more recent rider and there’s still time to join us!’

To sign up in the Isle of Wight Randonnée visit https://bit.ly/3P5MJGf

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia.

To donate to Brain Tumour Research via Simon Warren’s fundraiser visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Bikeforbrooke2