Kenneth McFarlane was 28 years old when he tragically drowned in the waters of Warsash beach on June 16, 2015. It is believed that he had entered the water but became stuck in the mud and when the tide came in. He drowned, leaving behind a doting mother, brother, two daughters, a wife and a loving family.

In a bid to save other people’s lives, his mum, Ellen Fitch-Stoneley has been spent two years trying to get a new buoyancy aid somewhere along the waterfront to assist anyone who gets stuck – and after a lengthy process and the support of local MP Suella Braverman has managed to get permission. The new buoyancy aid will be located on the gangway in Warsash at the Pink Ferry and there will be an unveiling of the safety equipment in memory of Kenneth who his mum said will always be remembered as a kind and generous man.

Ellen said: ‘We don’t really know what happened – he had gone into the water, got stuck in the mud and the tide came in and he drowned and he was only 28 so he left behind a wife and two daughters which was absolutely devastating.

‘I went to Suella and she helped me get this off the ground and she said she wanted to be here in person to see it.

‘It just might save one person’s life and that is the whole point of having it put up there – it is going to be up by the pink ferry because they agreed to let us have it there.’